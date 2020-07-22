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** EXCLUSIVE: KALIFORNIA APARTMENT BUILDING LOCKED DOWN UNDER MANDATORY QUARANTINE **
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88 views • July 22, 2020
** Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIVQP-EkQFM
** EXCLUSIVE: California apartment building locked down under mandatory quarantine of all residents, with MANDATORY COVID-19 testing; all key cards deactivated, security guards posted at entrances during “lockdown”
July 21, 2020 by: Mike Adams
(Natural News) Residents of an apartment building in Ventura, California, found themselves prisoners in their own homes as they were “locked down” in their own apartment building and subjected to mandatory covid-19 testing and quarantine restrictions.
Natural News has acquired a letter that was sent by the property manager to all 78 residents of the 7-story apartment building, which is located at 137 S. Palm Street in the City of Ventura, California. The building caters to seniors and disabled residents and is government-subsidized housing. We have confirmed the authenticity of this letter, which is shown below, with certain redactions to protect the names of the property managers who are being subjected to threats.
The letter warns that all residents of the building are ordered to appear at the “Palms Community Room” to participate in mandatory testing for covid-19 on July 17, 2020 (last Friday). It states, “All residents residing at 137 S. Palm MUST be tested for the Covid-19 virus. After testing has been completed, all residents MUST QUARANTINE in their unit until test results are received.”
In other words, the 78 residents of the building were ordered to subject themselves to covid-19 tests against their will, and then were essentially held prisoner in their apartments. The letter continues, “Effectively immediately, the Palms building has been placed on lockdown.”
The letter further explains, “Except for essential workers, no one will be able to enter or exit the building during the lockdown.”
In addition, “Security personnel will be posted on all entrances of the building 24 hours 7 days a week,” the letter says. “All resident card keys will be deactivated during the lockout.”
In essence, 78 American citizens were imprisoned in their own apartment building in Ventura, California in a China-style “medical prisoner” crackdown scenario. However, there is more to this story, and it also involves Ventura County, which actually initiated this lockdown (see below).
Here’s the full letter, with the names and phone numbers of the property managers blacked out. We are withholding the name of the property manager who signed this letter because she is reportedly being hit with aggressive threats from many angry people. Once you read the letter she sent to building occupants, you might also experience anger and frustration. However, we do not condone any threats or aggressiveness toward the building manager, and we are asking our readers to direct their frustration at county authorities, not the building managers.
One resident called the police and declared he had been kidnapped
According to local sources, the letter was distributed to building residents in parallel with the County of Ventura declaring the building to be under a quarantine lockdown. According to local sources, this notice from the Ventura County Public Health agency was received on Friday, July 17th, at 6pm, and it described an enforced “mandatory quarantine” for the entire building. (It appears the enforcement order came from the County of Ventura.)
The property manager had been working to alert the residents of the building to the fact that Ventura was about to demand the quarantine lockdown status until all building occupants were forced into mandatory covid-19 testing. One resident reportedly became so frustrated that he called the police and declared that he had been kidnapped and was being held against his will.
Ventura County rescinded the mandatory quarantine order on Tuesday, July 21st, after the mandatory test results were received. Four residents out of 78 tested positive for covid-19, according to the test results. Those four individuals are being ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days and are being monitored by the Public Health department of Ventura County.
Ventura county was initially alerted to the building by one resident testing positive during routine intake testing at the hospital. Ventura County was then notified of that patient and their home address, which the county then linked to all the other residents in the same building. It appears this led the county to ultimately demand the quarantine lockdown.
It is important to note that the building property managers did not initiate this quarantine lockdown. That was done by Ventura County, it appears. The property managers were merely alerting residents to what Ventura County had communicated.
Full Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-21-california-apartment-building-locked-down-mandatory-quarantine-covid-19-medical-tyranny.html#
Also see: https://www.brighteon.com/a0006c0a-e398-40dd-bad2-f9569916c690
** EXCLUSIVE: California apartment building locked down under mandatory quarantine of all residents, with MANDATORY COVID-19 testing; all key cards deactivated, security guards posted at entrances during “lockdown”
July 21, 2020 by: Mike Adams
(Natural News) Residents of an apartment building in Ventura, California, found themselves prisoners in their own homes as they were “locked down” in their own apartment building and subjected to mandatory covid-19 testing and quarantine restrictions.
Natural News has acquired a letter that was sent by the property manager to all 78 residents of the 7-story apartment building, which is located at 137 S. Palm Street in the City of Ventura, California. The building caters to seniors and disabled residents and is government-subsidized housing. We have confirmed the authenticity of this letter, which is shown below, with certain redactions to protect the names of the property managers who are being subjected to threats.
The letter warns that all residents of the building are ordered to appear at the “Palms Community Room” to participate in mandatory testing for covid-19 on July 17, 2020 (last Friday). It states, “All residents residing at 137 S. Palm MUST be tested for the Covid-19 virus. After testing has been completed, all residents MUST QUARANTINE in their unit until test results are received.”
In other words, the 78 residents of the building were ordered to subject themselves to covid-19 tests against their will, and then were essentially held prisoner in their apartments. The letter continues, “Effectively immediately, the Palms building has been placed on lockdown.”
The letter further explains, “Except for essential workers, no one will be able to enter or exit the building during the lockdown.”
In addition, “Security personnel will be posted on all entrances of the building 24 hours 7 days a week,” the letter says. “All resident card keys will be deactivated during the lockout.”
In essence, 78 American citizens were imprisoned in their own apartment building in Ventura, California in a China-style “medical prisoner” crackdown scenario. However, there is more to this story, and it also involves Ventura County, which actually initiated this lockdown (see below).
Here’s the full letter, with the names and phone numbers of the property managers blacked out. We are withholding the name of the property manager who signed this letter because she is reportedly being hit with aggressive threats from many angry people. Once you read the letter she sent to building occupants, you might also experience anger and frustration. However, we do not condone any threats or aggressiveness toward the building manager, and we are asking our readers to direct their frustration at county authorities, not the building managers.
One resident called the police and declared he had been kidnapped
According to local sources, the letter was distributed to building residents in parallel with the County of Ventura declaring the building to be under a quarantine lockdown. According to local sources, this notice from the Ventura County Public Health agency was received on Friday, July 17th, at 6pm, and it described an enforced “mandatory quarantine” for the entire building. (It appears the enforcement order came from the County of Ventura.)
The property manager had been working to alert the residents of the building to the fact that Ventura was about to demand the quarantine lockdown status until all building occupants were forced into mandatory covid-19 testing. One resident reportedly became so frustrated that he called the police and declared that he had been kidnapped and was being held against his will.
Ventura County rescinded the mandatory quarantine order on Tuesday, July 21st, after the mandatory test results were received. Four residents out of 78 tested positive for covid-19, according to the test results. Those four individuals are being ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days and are being monitored by the Public Health department of Ventura County.
Ventura county was initially alerted to the building by one resident testing positive during routine intake testing at the hospital. Ventura County was then notified of that patient and their home address, which the county then linked to all the other residents in the same building. It appears this led the county to ultimately demand the quarantine lockdown.
It is important to note that the building property managers did not initiate this quarantine lockdown. That was done by Ventura County, it appears. The property managers were merely alerting residents to what Ventura County had communicated.
Full Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-21-california-apartment-building-locked-down-mandatory-quarantine-covid-19-medical-tyranny.html#
Also see: https://www.brighteon.com/a0006c0a-e398-40dd-bad2-f9569916c690
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