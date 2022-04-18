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Racial-Tribal DNA=answers-solutions>NOT Holocaust but A.I. "Judgment"
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6 views • April 18, 2022
Am NOT talking here about TPTB's version "Great Reset" which is just MORE-of-the-same, regarding debt-based usury banking. Am speaking of truly open-free-asset-trade. ..This is the only direction "of change" a society can proceed in if they want to elevate themselves. ..And NOT be governed/REPRESENTED by a criminal cabal, as per at least the past 109 years.
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