© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** COVID-19 – A SECOND OPINION ** - World Renowned Doctors Provide a Different Perspective on the Global Pandemic Response – Sen. Ron Johnson – 24/Jan/2022 – Part 2/5
Follow
6
Share
Report
2810 views • January 31, 2022
** MEDIA ADVISORY- Sen. Johnson To Hold Panel Discussion, COVID-19: A Second Opinion
- Press Releases, 17/Jan/2022
- Article: https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2022/1/media-advisory-sen-johnson-to-hold-panel-discussion-covid-19-a-second-opinion
-- WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) will hold a panel discussion, COVID 19: A Second Opinion. A group of world renowned doctors and medical experts will provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.
WHO:
Moderator
Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)
Medical experts and doctors
Four Pillars of Pandemic Response
• Dr. Peter McCullough
Pillar 1: Limit the spread
• Dr. Bret Weinstein
• Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Pillar 2: Early at Home Treatment
• Dr. Ryan Cole
• Dr. Harvey Risch
• Dr. George Fareed
• Dr. Pierre Kory
• Dr. Richard Urso
Pillar 3: Hospital Treatment
• Dr. Paul Marik
• Dr. Aaron Kheriaty
Pillar 4: Vaccines
• Dr. Robert Malone
• Dr. David Wiseman
WHAT: Panel discussion on the global pandemic response, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term. The panel will also discuss censorship from Big Tech and the mainstream media, pandemic response effect on children, and vaccine mandate impact on worker shortage.
WHEN: Monday, Jan. 24 - 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET
WHERE: Russell Senate Office Building, Kennedy Caucus Room 325
-- OSHKOSH — On Monday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) held a panel discussion with a group of world renowned doctors and medical experts to provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.
Sen. Ron Johnson said: “I'm hoping everybody that viewed this today recognizes the qualifications of the individuals that spoke here today. Now, again, there's disagreement between people in this room. The viewpoints expressed are those of those individuals expressing it. But these are real world experiences from people that are on the front lines, that are treating patients. It’s different from probably anything you've heard, unless you've been following these people in the media, trying to break through, trying to convey to the American public and provide the information that I think we all need, that we all deserve. Now, you know, my antenna is always up because I'm getting accused of spreading this misinformation all the time. So I can imagine how the news media is going to treat so much of this. They're going to pick little phrases out, and they're going to pick it apart and they're going to try and marginalize this entire event.
“All I can ask, is the viewers to share this. Tell your friends, I know this is long. This is a five hour long panel, and we didn't even scratch the surface of what we need to discuss. This shouldn't have been necessary. As our information grew, as we became better and better educated, less ignorant about the Coronavirus, COVID, the COVID vaccines, this should have been made public every step along the way. But it wasn't. So again, I'm just asking the viewing public to have an open mind. Respect these individuals who have paid a significant price professionally, reputationally. These are highly qualified individuals. They speak from experience. We've got to fix this problem. We can't let this continue. We can't let it happen in the future. So again, thank all of you for coming. Thank you for being doctors, for being nurses, for being academicians, for being medical researchers, and thank all of you for viewing this. Share this with your friends. God bless you all.”
Sen. Johnson also extended an invitation to the following agencies to hear firsthand from the medical professionals. All declined to participate.
Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Dr. Janet Woodcock, MD, Acting Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, MD, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President
Dr. Lawrence A. Tabak, DDS, Ph.D., Acting Director of the National Institutes of Health
Jeffrey D. Zients, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator
Dr. Albert Bourla, DVM, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer
Dr. U?ur ?ahin, MD, Chief Executive Officer of BioNTech
Stéphane Bancel, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna Therapeutics
Dr. Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health
Dr. John R. Raymond Sr., MD, President and CEO of Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, MD, Professor of Medicine and Director of Cardiac Catheterization Labs
- Cont’d –
- Press Releases, 17/Jan/2022
- Article: https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2022/1/media-advisory-sen-johnson-to-hold-panel-discussion-covid-19-a-second-opinion
-- WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) will hold a panel discussion, COVID 19: A Second Opinion. A group of world renowned doctors and medical experts will provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.
WHO:
Moderator
Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)
Medical experts and doctors
Four Pillars of Pandemic Response
• Dr. Peter McCullough
Pillar 1: Limit the spread
• Dr. Bret Weinstein
• Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Pillar 2: Early at Home Treatment
• Dr. Ryan Cole
• Dr. Harvey Risch
• Dr. George Fareed
• Dr. Pierre Kory
• Dr. Richard Urso
Pillar 3: Hospital Treatment
• Dr. Paul Marik
• Dr. Aaron Kheriaty
Pillar 4: Vaccines
• Dr. Robert Malone
• Dr. David Wiseman
WHAT: Panel discussion on the global pandemic response, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term. The panel will also discuss censorship from Big Tech and the mainstream media, pandemic response effect on children, and vaccine mandate impact on worker shortage.
WHEN: Monday, Jan. 24 - 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET
WHERE: Russell Senate Office Building, Kennedy Caucus Room 325
-- OSHKOSH — On Monday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) held a panel discussion with a group of world renowned doctors and medical experts to provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.
Sen. Ron Johnson said: “I'm hoping everybody that viewed this today recognizes the qualifications of the individuals that spoke here today. Now, again, there's disagreement between people in this room. The viewpoints expressed are those of those individuals expressing it. But these are real world experiences from people that are on the front lines, that are treating patients. It’s different from probably anything you've heard, unless you've been following these people in the media, trying to break through, trying to convey to the American public and provide the information that I think we all need, that we all deserve. Now, you know, my antenna is always up because I'm getting accused of spreading this misinformation all the time. So I can imagine how the news media is going to treat so much of this. They're going to pick little phrases out, and they're going to pick it apart and they're going to try and marginalize this entire event.
“All I can ask, is the viewers to share this. Tell your friends, I know this is long. This is a five hour long panel, and we didn't even scratch the surface of what we need to discuss. This shouldn't have been necessary. As our information grew, as we became better and better educated, less ignorant about the Coronavirus, COVID, the COVID vaccines, this should have been made public every step along the way. But it wasn't. So again, I'm just asking the viewing public to have an open mind. Respect these individuals who have paid a significant price professionally, reputationally. These are highly qualified individuals. They speak from experience. We've got to fix this problem. We can't let this continue. We can't let it happen in the future. So again, thank all of you for coming. Thank you for being doctors, for being nurses, for being academicians, for being medical researchers, and thank all of you for viewing this. Share this with your friends. God bless you all.”
Sen. Johnson also extended an invitation to the following agencies to hear firsthand from the medical professionals. All declined to participate.
Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Dr. Janet Woodcock, MD, Acting Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, MD, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President
Dr. Lawrence A. Tabak, DDS, Ph.D., Acting Director of the National Institutes of Health
Jeffrey D. Zients, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator
Dr. Albert Bourla, DVM, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer
Dr. U?ur ?ahin, MD, Chief Executive Officer of BioNTech
Stéphane Bancel, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna Therapeutics
Dr. Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health
Dr. John R. Raymond Sr., MD, President and CEO of Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, MD, Professor of Medicine and Director of Cardiac Catheterization Labs
- Cont’d –
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.