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Italian Stallion bows his soull to all humanity alike, a real human-being hero
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297 views • December 01, 2020
This is a real man with a real message for anyone with some perception and insight- A friend Joe from Facebook turned to share this so I do the same to you-
Notice the picture of Gates with the all seeing eye on the whole 'globe-world' LOL WTF? Trump says all people must get their shots or else-
Notice the picture of Gates with the all seeing eye on the whole 'globe-world' LOL WTF? Trump says all people must get their shots or else-
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