Why Turpentine Is Good for Your Health - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interview by John - SAMA Episode 25 (09.29.2017)

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In this episode, you will learn:
Why Turpentine Is Good for Your Health - Murder by Medicine is No Accident
Time Stamped SAMA Notes:
02:44 - What is pure Turpentine?
02:55 - The history of Turpentine.
04:38 - The story of how to find the Turpentine for the treatment.
06:02 - How is the pure Turpentine oil made?
07:38 - The key to get better healing is not have water in it.
07:45 - What is PITCH?
08:03 - Why is it almost impossible to requires it is purposely made difficult to PITCH?
08:37 - Put Turpentine on the skin for Skin Cancer.
08:57 - What is the taste of pure Turpentine?
11:01 - Is pure Turpentine different from paint Turpentine.
13:56 - Wheter is the Turpentine got the wood Turpentine?
14:56 - How can we get the pure Turpentine?
17:04 - How do you know that hygiene standards sufficient with Turpentine?
19:35 - How external use of turpentine for liver cleansing?
22:16 - Can interpret be topically for internal organs?
22:58 - Can Turpentine be used for constipation or other large parasites?
25:15 - What sort of difficulty only fix would one expect of?
26:30 - In the body, does Turpentine works quickly and smoothly?
27:00 - What is the best method of administering?
27:57 - Is there an IV and where it can be acquired in US if not then?
30:18 - What's your take on and why intravenous vitamin C?
31:33 - Is Turpentine legal for sale and use?
35:17 - How to deal with Epstein-Barr virus using Turpentine?
36:12 - Can Turpentine be used to improve migraine headaches?
36:37 - How does Turpentine work with multiple sclerosis?
38:25 - Murder By Medicine is No Accident.
If you have any questions on this subject, please feel free to send us an email at [email protected].
https://www.spooky2-mall.com/blog/sama-episode-25-why-turpentine-is-good-for-your-health/
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Repost permission received 07/26/2021.