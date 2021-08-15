BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Turpentine Is Good for Your Health - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interview by John - SAMA Episode 25 (09.29.2017)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
899 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
456 views • August 15, 2021

In this episode, you will learn: 

Why Turpentine Is Good for Your Health - Murder by Medicine is No Accident 

 

Time Stamped SAMA Notes: 

02:44 - What is pure Turpentine? 

02:55 - The history of Turpentine. 

04:38 - The story of how to find the Turpentine for the treatment. 

06:02 - How is the pure Turpentine oil made? 

07:38 - The key to get better healing is not have water in it. 

07:45 - What is PITCH? 

08:03 - Why is it almost impossible to requires it is purposely made difficult to PITCH? 

08:37 - Put Turpentine on the skin for Skin Cancer. 

08:57 - What is the taste of pure Turpentine? 

11:01 - Is pure Turpentine different from paint Turpentine. 

13:56 - Wheter is the Turpentine got the wood Turpentine? 

14:56 - How can we get the pure Turpentine? 

17:04 - How do you know that hygiene standards sufficient with Turpentine? 

19:35 - How external use of turpentine for liver cleansing? 

22:16 - Can interpret be topically for internal organs? 

22:58 - Can Turpentine be used for constipation or other large parasites? 

25:15 - What sort of difficulty only fix would one expect of? 

26:30 - In the body, does Turpentine works quickly and smoothly? 

27:00 - What is the best method of administering? 

27:57 - Is there an IV and where it can be acquired in US if not then? 

30:18 - What's your take on and why intravenous vitamin C? 

31:33 - Is Turpentine legal for sale and use? 

35:17 - How to deal with Epstein-Barr virus using Turpentine? 

36:12 - Can Turpentine be used to improve migraine headaches? 

36:37 - How does Turpentine work with multiple sclerosis? 

38:25 - Murder By Medicine is No Accident. 

 

If you have any questions on this subject, please feel free to send us an email at [email protected]

https://www.spooky2-mall.com/blog/sama-episode-25-why-turpentine-is-good-for-your-health/ 

 

 

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947 

 

Repost permission received 07/26/2021. 

Keywords
parasitesmultiple sclerosismigraineliver cleansingturpentinejennifer danielsvitality capsulescandida cleanermurder by medicinepure gum spirits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Review Links Insomnia to Higher Risk of Stroke, Dementia

Review Links Insomnia to Higher Risk of Stroke, Dementia

Zoey Sky
Exploring palmarosa: A versatile essential oil for wellness

Exploring palmarosa: A versatile essential oil for wellness

Laura Harris
How sulphites in food can trigger deficiencies and worsen chronic conditions

How sulphites in food can trigger deficiencies and worsen chronic conditions

Ava Grace
Natural Approaches for Abdominal Distention Management Reported by Alternative Health Sources

Natural Approaches for Abdominal Distention Management Reported by Alternative Health Sources

Coco Somers
The protein powerhouse: Chicken isn&#8217;t the only high-protein food

The protein powerhouse: Chicken isn’t the only high-protein food

Patrick Lewis
Constipation nightmare? New study shows a light walk beats laxatives in speed

Constipation nightmare? New study shows a light walk beats laxatives in speed

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy