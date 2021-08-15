Why Turpentine Is Good for Your Health - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interview by John - SAMA Episode 25 (09.29.2017)

In this episode, you will learn:

Why Turpentine Is Good for Your Health - Murder by Medicine is No Accident

Time Stamped SAMA Notes:

02:44 - What is pure Turpentine?

02:55 - The history of Turpentine.

04:38 - The story of how to find the Turpentine for the treatment.

06:02 - How is the pure Turpentine oil made?

07:38 - The key to get better healing is not have water in it.

07:45 - What is PITCH?

08:03 - Why is it almost impossible to requires it is purposely made difficult to PITCH?

08:37 - Put Turpentine on the skin for Skin Cancer.

08:57 - What is the taste of pure Turpentine?

11:01 - Is pure Turpentine different from paint Turpentine.

13:56 - Wheter is the Turpentine got the wood Turpentine?

14:56 - How can we get the pure Turpentine?

17:04 - How do you know that hygiene standards sufficient with Turpentine?

19:35 - How external use of turpentine for liver cleansing?

22:16 - Can interpret be topically for internal organs?

22:58 - Can Turpentine be used for constipation or other large parasites?

25:15 - What sort of difficulty only fix would one expect of?

26:30 - In the body, does Turpentine works quickly and smoothly?

27:00 - What is the best method of administering?

27:57 - Is there an IV and where it can be acquired in US if not then?

30:18 - What's your take on and why intravenous vitamin C?

31:33 - Is Turpentine legal for sale and use?

35:17 - How to deal with Epstein-Barr virus using Turpentine?

36:12 - Can Turpentine be used to improve migraine headaches?

36:37 - How does Turpentine work with multiple sclerosis?

38:25 - Murder By Medicine is No Accident.

If you have any questions on this subject, please feel free to send us an email at [email protected].

https://www.spooky2-mall.com/blog/sama-episode-25-why-turpentine-is-good-for-your-health/

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Repost permission received 07/26/2021.