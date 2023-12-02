The freedom eagles of liberty. - Never surrender!

This is a little parody music video Zanimations production.
Its not to be taken to seriously, just some non-americans poking fun at the image of the US. And how US politicians are selling that image.
If anyone is triggered by that, then that individual is a snowflake. :P
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.