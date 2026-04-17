Iran says Strait of Hormuz Fully Reopened

Passage for all commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been declared fully open during the ceasefire period.

A major development that could ease pressure on global oil markets and restore key trade flows.

Oil prices, trade routes, and naval activity now shift into close watch mode as tensions reset. Will the calm last?

Adding:

About 20,000 seafarers and two thousand ships carrying 132 mln barrels of oil are blocked in the Persian Gulf, CNN reports.

The authorities have less than a week to help them out because the Strait of Hormuz is being opened until the end of the ceasefire period.

Adding:

Iran’s FM spox Esmaeil Baqaei:

Iran pursued that the ceasefire in Lebanon also be based on the April 8 understanding; the ceasefire happened last night. A great deal of effort was made from various sides for this matter. Therefore, it was decided that the part related to Iran's commitments - which I emphasize again is nothing new and is the implementation of the same April 8 commitment - be carried out. That is, the movement of commercial vessels with Iran's coordination. Araghchi's tweet was within the framework of the April 8 ceasefire agreement.

Media and people should not pay attention to the opposing side's media game. They have contradictory positions. Iran is the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz and wherever necessary, in implementing measures that guarantee the interests and rights of the Iranian nation, it shows no leniency.



