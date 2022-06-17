Portlandia Philes #7

31 views • June 17, 2022

07:44 MSOM with Sean Morgan; Bill Barr at J6 "hearing", Cheney misleading and omitting evidence; Devin Nunes on investigating the Dems

02:25 yet another shooter the FBI knew about beforehand (Portland)

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