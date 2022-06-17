Portlandia Philes #7

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00:50 3,000 cattle dead in an hour from 5G?
01:40 Jim Jordan on "conspiracy theorist" scam
02:25 yet another shooter the FBI knew about beforehand (Portland)
03:47 Dr. Steve Turley on J6 flop, Liz Cheney, and the "permanent political class"
04:48 Kamala and Willie
05:29 Sad Little Man (Fauci) by Five Times August
07:44 MSOM with Sean Morgan; Bill Barr at J6 "hearing", Cheney misleading and omitting evidence; Devin Nunes on investigating the Dems