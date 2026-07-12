Iran says the time for restraint is over amid its open fire!

Image of the pre-dawn counterattack on July 12, 2026, launched by the Aerospace Force under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) against US positions in the region, as a continued response to American aggression that still ongoing. IRGC warned all neighboring countries: “The time for restraint is over! Iran will now target infrastructure belonging to the American-Zionist axis, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, and all their partners,” said Spokesperson Ibrahim Zulfiqari. During this new phase of the response, IRGC Navy and Air Force deployed a barrage of solid- and liquid-fueled ballistic missiles, along with Qader, Emad, Kheibar Shekan, Fateh 110, and Zulfiqar missiles. The operations also involved waves of advanced unmanned aircraft, and as shown in a video released by the IRGC military, they launched one by one with precision, heading toward designated targets in the region.

In the first phase of the warning, the US key military infrastructure and facilities at Amir Hasan Air Base in Jordan were targeted, where the command and control center at the base and MQ-9 drone hangars were destroyed by multiple of ballistic missiles. Continuous attacks hit the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. Images show smoke from fires over the US largest base in the region after the first wave of strikes, and videos show the impact of the second wave of attacks. Since this morning, Iranian forces have carried out suicide drone attacks targeting Patriot systems, ammunition depots, and radar locations belonging to the US military in Kuwait. So far, Kuwait has been the most affected, with reports of secondary explosions at the US military base. Iranian response continues, and a new wave of missiles and drones has reached Qatar. The video shows the US military air defense system at Al-Udeid Airbase in action. There are reports of nearly a dozen attacks despite the active air defense system. According to reports, there was no damage or minimal damage in the UAE. Additionally, the UK maritime transport service reported that it received information about a maritime incident that occurred 9 nautical miles off the east coast of Oman on July 11. This involved a tanker ship being attacked, which violated the rules of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Overnight, the IRGC navy closed the Strait of Hormuz and launched a cruise missile attack on a ship sailing through the Oman route under US escort. The US tried to allow another group of tanker ships to pass through the strait, but two tankers were attacked, one of which was reported sunk.

These attacks will devastate, cutting off the US and its allies from the region's oil and gas supplies for years to come. The Iranian military has condemned US interference in the Strait of Hormuz, stating that Washington is trying to normalize unconventional transit routes in the southern part of the strait. The advisor to Iranian Supreme Commander, Major General Mohsen Rezai, has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until further notice. He emphasized that Iran, relying on its defense capabilities and national resources, will protect this sea route as a deterrent and will maintain control over it. According to analysts, Iranian firm response to the new US aggression shows there’s no red line when it comes to defending national security and strategic interests.

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