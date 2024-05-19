Nanobots, 666, & Eternal Life?

What are nanobots? Are they being researched for internal human use? Do they have potential to be connected to the internet? Have some claimed that they may be able to give eternal life to humans? What did Ray Kurzweil say? Might they be in place by 2030? Could they have any tie of support to the coming totalitarian 666 beast power? Is it wise for society to have potentially self-reproducing nanorobots reproducing in human beings? Are there things you can do that might extend your physical life? What is the real source of eternal life? Does the Bible teach eternal life as possible without Jesus? What are people to do if they wish to gain eternal life according to scriptures in the New Testament? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these matters and more.





A written article of related interest is available titled ' Nanobots, 666, and eternal life?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/nanobots-666-and-eternal-life/