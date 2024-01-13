Is Biden's Houthi strike connected to the 2024 ELECTION

Glenn Beck
Jan 12, 2024
The United States and United Kingdom have carried out strikes against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. But while many, including Glenn, believe it was way past time for America to show its dominance, maybe Biden should have asked Congress first. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) joins Glenn to explain what he believes this is really about: "This is election season. And when you're at war, there's a greater tendency to vote for the Commander-in-Chief...and I am worried that he's going to draw us into a war." Rep. Massie also lays out what the media ISN'T reporting: "With 33% of Congress, the President can go to war...It's ridiculous!" And he also addresses his recent drama with presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
