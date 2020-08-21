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KEN PETERS 1980 VISION REGARDING THE END TIMES (Heavy)
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93 views • August 21, 2020
At the time Peters had this dream/vision, he was not familiar at all with the Bible, having been brought up as a Catholic. He was totally unfamiliar with Revelation. Although this vision is now 40 years old, it speaks perhaps more loudly today than ever! (While I do not necessarily agree with every single doctrinal belief as Mr. Peters, I believe this was a real vision from God. My main concern with doctrine is the out-of-control views and allegations of those who "speak in tongues" at will -- because of my firm belief that many are speaking in tongues that are not from the holy spirit. But that has to do with what he talked about OUTSIDE of the vision (either in this video or in another -- cannot remember which).
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