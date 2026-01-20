BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Freeing Maiske and Novomykhailivka - Rybar's Analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1343 followers
Follow
38 views • 23 hours ago

Freeing Maiske and Novomykhailivka — Rybar's Analysis📝

Throughout the winter, Russian troops have been conducting systematic offensive operations in the vicinity of Kostyantynivka. They significantly expanded their control zone on both flanks of the direction, creating prerequisites for a future encirclement of the city.

➡️On the right flank, by November 12, they established control over a large forest area approaching Maiske. Then, after more than a month of heavy fighting, fighters from the "Rus" detachment finally freed the village itself. Soon, the Russian Armed Forces also drove the AFU out of nearby Novomykhailivka, securing their supply routes near Hryhorivka.

➡️In the central sector, Russian units significantly expanded their control zone in Kostyantynivka and around Predtechyne during heavy fighting by January 9. To the south, an extensive "gray zone" in Pleshchyivka still remains. Ukrainian formations regularly transfer infantry groups "one-way" to slow down the Russian offensive.

➡️On the left flank, during November and December, assault units of the "South" Group pushed Ukrainian formations out of forest strips near Stepanivka to establish control over the fortification line. By early January, they also managed to break through the AFU defense along the H-29 highway, which allowed them not only to occupy an important stronghold near the traffic police post and secure approaches to Berestok, but also to clear the entire southern bank of the Kleban-Byk reservoir.

📌 Despite significant reserves attracted by the opponent to the direction, the situation continues to develop in favor of Russian troops. Already now, assault groups are advancing towards Ilynivka and Berestok, seeking to approach Kostyantynivka from the southeast and begin the city's assault from another side.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
