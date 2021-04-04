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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0659 - Reagan Tokes - Report on the sentencing
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69 views • April 04, 2021
Golsby, a life-long felon out on parole after serving 6 years for robbery and attempted rape, confronted Reagan as she walked to her car after finishing her shift at a Columbus restaurant. He kidnapped her, then forced her to drive to an ATM and withdraw $60. He then forced her to drive to Scioto Grove Metro Park, where he raped her, before shooting her and dumping her naked body nearby.
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