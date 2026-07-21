Why We Are Facing the Biggest Threat in 75 Years to Food, Air and Water

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While global organizations project minimal losses, the actual data suggests a staggering decline in crop yields of up to 36% in some grains. Extreme weather patterns, including heat domes and catastrophic floods and lack of fertilizer are decimating our breadbaskets, while the cost of essential inputs like diesel and vegetable oils continues to climb. This "triple whammy" of climate, supply chain, and economic pressure is coming to a head all at once, affecting everything from your grocery bill to the air you breathe.
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