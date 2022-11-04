What to plant in zone 3

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If you live in zone 3 you’ll want to do some planning in order to maximize your planting time. With a last frost date of May 15th and first frost date of September 15. These dates will vary a week or two so it’s important to watch the weather before planting.
Do you live in zone 3? Let us know in the comments below if you do and what has or hasn’t worked for you.