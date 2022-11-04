Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What to plant in zone 3
27 views
channel image
Food Forest Abundance
Published 20 days ago |

If you live in zone 3 you’ll want to do some planning in order to maximize your planting time. With a last frost date of May 15th and first frost date of September 15. These dates will vary a week or two so it’s important to watch the weather before planting.

Do you live in zone 3? Let us know in the comments below if you do and what has or hasn’t worked for you.

Keywords
usdapermaculturetemperaturegrowyourownfoodhomesteadlifegrowfoodnotlawnsbackyardgrocerystoresustainablelivinggardenlifegrowingzoneshardinesszoneplantingguidegardenprepplanthardinessregenerativeagriculturegardeningknowhowhardinesszone3

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket