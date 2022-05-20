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Top 5 Proofs the Firmament EXISTS - Domed or Level
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844 views • May 20, 2022
Robinshood.
Robin Hood's $5,000 'Silver Coin Challenge' . . our Earth is LEVEL
Prove that Earth is curved, or that it Spins, or that it Orbits the Sun
Truth never fears investigation . . only Deceptions fear investigation
I invite every Globe enthusiast to our FE group . . $5,000 challenge
. . come to my FE group to define details of your challenge
gab.com/RobinsHood/posts/107401820636853853
Earth is indeed Stationary and Level . . Research proves this obvious Truth
Every ocean/lake surveys/measures perfectly LEVEL . . ZERO Curvature !
Ask yourself how a Round Spherical Earth has measurably FLAT oceans ?
Earth Curvature Calculators . . metabunk.org/curve/ . . https://earthcurvature.com/
Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app . . https://qrco.de/bbizVA
. . by Blue Water Bay
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/URqV0Ek1hvs3/
Robin Hood's $5,000 'Silver Coin Challenge' . . our Earth is LEVEL
Prove that Earth is curved, or that it Spins, or that it Orbits the Sun
Truth never fears investigation . . only Deceptions fear investigation
I invite every Globe enthusiast to our FE group . . $5,000 challenge
. . come to my FE group to define details of your challenge
gab.com/RobinsHood/posts/107401820636853853
Earth is indeed Stationary and Level . . Research proves this obvious Truth
Every ocean/lake surveys/measures perfectly LEVEL . . ZERO Curvature !
Ask yourself how a Round Spherical Earth has measurably FLAT oceans ?
Earth Curvature Calculators . . metabunk.org/curve/ . . https://earthcurvature.com/
Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app . . https://qrco.de/bbizVA
. . by Blue Water Bay
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/URqV0Ek1hvs3/
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