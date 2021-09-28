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Fight for Democracy, Use it or Lose it
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110 views • September 28, 2021
Depending on the government to do the right thing about the Covid 19 vaccine has gotten us where we are. Democracy is not something to be taken for granted. If we don't get off our back sides and stop the fear, propaganda, and censorship that is leading to a state of Fascism.
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