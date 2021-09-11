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Brother Rg Stair's 1987 Prophecy Has Been Fulfilled
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10 views • September 11, 2021
Just as James Rice Say's They are Following the Spirit of what ralph Said, not the Letter !!! What spirit are You Discerning Here ? WOW ~ See Rg's Perversion in " The Seal of the Overcomery Ministry " Message as Many Video Clips of Ole Ralph in Action with the Young Girls right there on the Farm, WOW !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
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