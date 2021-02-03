Khrushchev's America - Slow Creeping Socialism

“Nikita Khrushchev Prediction Speech,” shared by Dr. Jane CampbellA little over sixty years ago since Russia ‘s Khrushchev delivered his message to the UN on his prediction for America .TV coverage of him banging his shoe on the podium. At that time, the word ‘communism’ was feared throughout our nation .Do you remember September 29, 1959? Now here is some food for thought if it does not make us choke! Do you remember September 29, 1959? THIS WAS HIS ENTIRE QUOTE:Stalin Planned America’s Collapse — It’s Underway“America is like a healthy body and its resistance is threefold: it’s patriotism, it’s morality, and it’s spiritual Life. If you can undermine these three areas, America will collapse from within.” — Joseph Stalin.Joseph Stalin made the statement above about America was made seventy years ago in Moscow. What Stalin had in mind, I experienced seventy years later in America, when immigrating in 1981. And I am horrified, because Stalin’s design has almost come to fruition in 2019 due to this incredible “achievement” of the KGB. I am emphasizing the significance of the KGB, because it represents Russia today and I am using the term KGB meaning the entirety of Russian Intelligence Services. The Ukrainian scandal is an intimate Russian one.Self Defence: A Pro-Gun StrategyCanadian gun owners are slowly digging our own graves with our timid, apologetic approach to gun rights. Most Canadian gun owners, and most Canadian pro-gun organizations, have utilized a sporting purposes only argument in support of civilian gun ownership. Self defence has become a taboo topic. This reticence is a huge blunder. By failing to actively promote handgun ownership for self defence, we leave ourselves tongue-tied at the most critical juncture in the gun control debate: the aftermath of a mass murder.The march towards civilian disarmament has followed the same pattern in nearly every English speaking nation. Pro-gun and anti-gun forces generally battle to a draw until there is a mass murder involving firearms. After a massacre has taken place, outraged citizens will grasp at any solution, regardless of how limited its chance of success. It is at these times the gun grabbers have scored their greatest victories.British gun prohibition laws were enacted in 1988 as a response to the Hungerford massacre in 1987, then again last year as a result of Dunblane. In Canada, C-17 and C-68 can both be traced back to Ecole Polytechnique. The impetus for C-51 in 1977 was an incident in which a student ran amok with a rifle in a school. The recent Australian ban on semiautomatic rifles stems from the Port Arthur massacre. Earlier Australian legislation resulted largely from two mass murders which occurred in Melbourne in 1987. The 1992 amendments to the New Zealand Arms Act, which restricted access to military look-alikes, were the government's answer to the Aramoana massacre in 1990.This pattern has been repeated so many times you would think gun owners would have recognized the pitfalls by now. We have not. Time and time again we are drawn into the same debate. Time and time again we offer the same ineffectual arguments. Time and time again we lose, and the noose is pulled ever tighter around our necks.RCMP Union Echoes CSSA Position on Liberal Gun ConfiscationsNovember 24, 2020On Monday, The National Police Federation (NFP), the union representing 20,000 RCMP members, slammed the Liberal government’s gun ban by Order in Council in its position statement “Gun Violence and Public Safety in Canada”.[i]“NPF calls for funding that enables law enforcement to properly address crime prevention rather than the ongoing monitoring of unrelated restrictions on licensed and regulated firearms owners.“NPF calls for legislation that effectively addresses crime reduction, gang diversion, safe communities, secure borders, Canadian enforcement agency integration, and cross-border safety of the public and all police officers.