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So Will I (100 Billion X) · Hillsong UNITED - Worship Dance Video
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15 views • December 02, 2020
LYRICS:
VERSE 1:
God of creation
There at the start
Before the beginning of time
With no point of reference
You spoke to the dark
And fleshed out the wonder of light
CHORUS 1:
And as You speak
A hundred billion galaxies are born
In the vapour of Your breath the planets form
If the stars were made to worship so will I
I can see Your heart in everything You've made
Every burning star
A signal fire of grace
If creation sings Your praises so will I
VERSE 2:
God of Your promise
You don't speak in vain
No syllable empty or void
For once You have spoken
All nature and science
Follow the sound of Your voice
CHORUS 2:
And as You speak
A hundred billion creatures catch Your breath
Evolving in pursuit of what You said
If it all reveals Your nature so will I
I can see Your heart in everything You say
Every painted sky
A canvas of Your grace
If creation still obeys You so will I
BRIDGE:
If the stars were made to worship so will I
If the mountains bow in reverence so will I
If the oceans roar Your greatness so will I
For if everything exists to lift You high so will I
If the wind goes where You send it so will I
If the rocks cry out in silence so will I
If the sum of all our praises still falls shy
Then we'll sing again a hundred billion times
VERSE 3:
God of salvation
You chased down my heart
Through all of my failure and pride
On a hill You created
The light of the world
Abandoned in darkness to die
CHORUS 3:
And as You speak
A hundred billion failures disappear
Where You lost Your life so I could find it here
If You left the grave behind You so will I
I can see Your heart in everything You've done
Every part designed in a work of art called love
If You gladly chose surrender so will I
I can see Your heart
Eight billion different ways
Every precious one
A child You died to save
If You gave Your life to love them so will I
TAG:
Like You would again a hundred billion times
But what measure could amount to Your desire
You're the One who never leaves the one behind
Words and Music by Joel Houston, Benjamin Hastings & Michael Fatkin
© 2017 Hillsong Music Publishing
CCLI: 7084123
Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group
So Will I (100 Billion X) · Hillsong UNITED
Wonder
℗ 2017 Hillsong Music & Resources LLC, under exclusive license to Sparrow Records
Released on: 2017-06-09
Producer: Michael Guy Chislett
Producer: Joel Houston
Composer Lyricist: Joel Houston
Composer Lyricist: Benjamin Hastings
Composer Lyricist: Michael Fatkin
Dance choreography by Andrea Nelson Copyright: (C) 2017 Leap of Faith Arts Ministry
VERSE 1:
God of creation
There at the start
Before the beginning of time
With no point of reference
You spoke to the dark
And fleshed out the wonder of light
CHORUS 1:
And as You speak
A hundred billion galaxies are born
In the vapour of Your breath the planets form
If the stars were made to worship so will I
I can see Your heart in everything You've made
Every burning star
A signal fire of grace
If creation sings Your praises so will I
VERSE 2:
God of Your promise
You don't speak in vain
No syllable empty or void
For once You have spoken
All nature and science
Follow the sound of Your voice
CHORUS 2:
And as You speak
A hundred billion creatures catch Your breath
Evolving in pursuit of what You said
If it all reveals Your nature so will I
I can see Your heart in everything You say
Every painted sky
A canvas of Your grace
If creation still obeys You so will I
BRIDGE:
If the stars were made to worship so will I
If the mountains bow in reverence so will I
If the oceans roar Your greatness so will I
For if everything exists to lift You high so will I
If the wind goes where You send it so will I
If the rocks cry out in silence so will I
If the sum of all our praises still falls shy
Then we'll sing again a hundred billion times
VERSE 3:
God of salvation
You chased down my heart
Through all of my failure and pride
On a hill You created
The light of the world
Abandoned in darkness to die
CHORUS 3:
And as You speak
A hundred billion failures disappear
Where You lost Your life so I could find it here
If You left the grave behind You so will I
I can see Your heart in everything You've done
Every part designed in a work of art called love
If You gladly chose surrender so will I
I can see Your heart
Eight billion different ways
Every precious one
A child You died to save
If You gave Your life to love them so will I
TAG:
Like You would again a hundred billion times
But what measure could amount to Your desire
You're the One who never leaves the one behind
Words and Music by Joel Houston, Benjamin Hastings & Michael Fatkin
© 2017 Hillsong Music Publishing
CCLI: 7084123
Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group
So Will I (100 Billion X) · Hillsong UNITED
Wonder
℗ 2017 Hillsong Music & Resources LLC, under exclusive license to Sparrow Records
Released on: 2017-06-09
Producer: Michael Guy Chislett
Producer: Joel Houston
Composer Lyricist: Joel Houston
Composer Lyricist: Benjamin Hastings
Composer Lyricist: Michael Fatkin
Dance choreography by Andrea Nelson Copyright: (C) 2017 Leap of Faith Arts Ministry
Keywords
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