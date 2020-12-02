So Will I (100 Billion X) · Hillsong UNITED - Worship Dance Video

LYRICS:



VERSE 1:

God of creation

There at the start

Before the beginning of time

With no point of reference

You spoke to the dark

And fleshed out the wonder of light



CHORUS 1:

And as You speak

A hundred billion galaxies are born

In the vapour of Your breath the planets form

If the stars were made to worship so will I

I can see Your heart in everything You've made

Every burning star

A signal fire of grace

If creation sings Your praises so will I





VERSE 2:

God of Your promise

You don't speak in vain

No syllable empty or void

For once You have spoken

All nature and science

Follow the sound of Your voice



CHORUS 2:

And as You speak

A hundred billion creatures catch Your breath

Evolving in pursuit of what You said

If it all reveals Your nature so will I

I can see Your heart in everything You say

Every painted sky

A canvas of Your grace

If creation still obeys You so will I



BRIDGE:

If the stars were made to worship so will I

If the mountains bow in reverence so will I

If the oceans roar Your greatness so will I

For if everything exists to lift You high so will I



If the wind goes where You send it so will I

If the rocks cry out in silence so will I

If the sum of all our praises still falls shy

Then we'll sing again a hundred billion times



VERSE 3:

God of salvation

You chased down my heart

Through all of my failure and pride

On a hill You created

The light of the world

Abandoned in darkness to die



CHORUS 3:

And as You speak

A hundred billion failures disappear

Where You lost Your life so I could find it here

If You left the grave behind You so will I

I can see Your heart in everything You've done

Every part designed in a work of art called love

If You gladly chose surrender so will I



I can see Your heart

Eight billion different ways

Every precious one

A child You died to save

If You gave Your life to love them so will I



TAG:

Like You would again a hundred billion times

But what measure could amount to Your desire

You're the One who never leaves the one behind







Words and Music by Joel Houston, Benjamin Hastings & Michael Fatkin

© 2017 Hillsong Music Publishing

CCLI: 7084123



Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group



So Will I (100 Billion X) · Hillsong UNITED



Wonder



℗ 2017 Hillsong Music & Resources LLC, under exclusive license to Sparrow Records



Released on: 2017-06-09



Producer: Michael Guy Chislett

Producer: Joel Houston

Composer Lyricist: Joel Houston

Composer Lyricist: Benjamin Hastings

Composer Lyricist: Michael Fatkin



Dance choreography by Andrea Nelson Copyright: (C) 2017 Leap of Faith Arts Ministry