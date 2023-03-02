DOCTORS UNDER 30 YRS OLD ARE DYING AT 8 TIMES THE RATE THEY WERE BEFORE BEING VACCINATED FOR COVID..! 💉💉💉

Mass murder by doctor and they are so blind and stupid they cannot see that they are killing themselves. Wild huh ?

And that doctor age group cannot get enough of the lies and bullshit. I have one doctor that I call Doogie Howser. He is 28 going on complete dumb ass. I am surprised he does not try to blow into his stethoscope like an musical instrument. He tries to give me shots and put me on pills and I say no and go use natural remedies, come back to him with the problem solved and he scratches his head. If it is not in the computer or what they have been TOLD by the fools that got it out of one of Rockefeller's papers or schools then it cannot be so.

I go back later with the problem gone and he asks what I did and I tell him and he says "you need to stop doing that immediately" and I say "No." He is a trip. He is my 3rd doctor in the past 6 months since my doctor with a brain retired. None of these fakes are real, they are trained and not educated.





Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/





