© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AMMACH2012 David Griffin Lecture Reloaded
Follow
0
Share
Report
46 views • December 31, 2021
David Griffin is a cofounder of the AMMACH Project. His work is leading edge and includes the Alec Newald release on the sentient fluid found as the prime reason for the Falklands War. The Germans (DVD) knew of the meteor/asteroid debris in the southern hemisphere from 12,600 years ago..which tilted the earth. Some fragments landed in Lurgan, Ireland.
David runs a Telegram group on cutting edge UFO related material, far ahead of the CIA Ufoology in the US and UK.
This 2012 Lecture series, recorded and produced by Miles Johnston, of The Bases Project, is a reload due to the book burning censorship by YouTube, in July 2021
David runs a Telegram group on cutting edge UFO related material, far ahead of the CIA Ufoology in the US and UK.
This 2012 Lecture series, recorded and produced by Miles Johnston, of The Bases Project, is a reload due to the book burning censorship by YouTube, in July 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.