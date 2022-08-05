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Caspar McCloud: We Know They're Up To Something & It's No Good!
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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20 views • August 05, 2022

Caspar McCloud is a long time guitarist, song writer, author and pastor. He has had an incredible impact on many who are on the frontlines today fighting against the pharmaceutical sorceries and lies that are being fed to the people. He's also had a great impact in the music world, as well. He joins me in this episode to talk about what has been going on and how he sees his role as bringing the solution through justice and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

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