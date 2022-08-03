COVID vaccine: Victims of the nano meta antenna

Mirror. SourceCOVID Vaccine: Victims Of The Nano Meta Antenna https://www.bitchute.com/video/1aQuJw26dusn/





Quote: "Compilation of people who have been unwittingly tagged with a nano meta antenna whilst receiving a COVID vaccine. The test is performed using a Neodymium magnet. There was no informed consent. This is medical battery. It's highly illegal and victims maybe entitled to £120,000 compensation. Video clips via: https://t.me/victimsofthenanometaantenna on Telegram. 5G SMART - Secret Militarized - Armaments - Residential Technologies SMART The human race is being turned into the Internet of bodies. No informed consent. Victims Injected with the C19 bio chemical weapon. Be the resistance. Share this far and wide. Email the experts: [email protected] Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV Find me on Gab: @TomWho4 Please subscribe to my BitChute channel: https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/ "





-





The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele interview https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G is target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na









Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r





Shared from and subscribe to:

FalconsCAFE Sharing is caring

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/falconscafe