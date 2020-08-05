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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - Vaccines and the African Community
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78 views • August 05, 2020
Systemic racism is not only evident within the criminal justice system. According to the New York Times, African-American and Latin residents of the United States have been three times as likely to become infected as their white neighbours.
Chief Reporter, Simone J. Smith from Toronto Caribbean News sits down with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss the effects of vaccines and the African Community.
“We know that African-Americans react differently to vaccines than Caucasians. They’re more sensitive to antigens. They need half the antigens that Caucasians need; yet, it’s a one-size-fit-all program. Maybe some benefit from vaccines, but it’s clearly true that African-Americans are disproportionately injured by vaccines.” - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Chief Reporter, Simone J. Smith from Toronto Caribbean News sits down with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss the effects of vaccines and the African Community.
“We know that African-Americans react differently to vaccines than Caucasians. They’re more sensitive to antigens. They need half the antigens that Caucasians need; yet, it’s a one-size-fit-all program. Maybe some benefit from vaccines, but it’s clearly true that African-Americans are disproportionately injured by vaccines.” - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
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