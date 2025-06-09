Heavy Metal Detoxing Part 2 Q&R (Timestamps Below)

Chapters

00:00:14- When you mention peppermint oil, are you referring to peppermint essential oil?

00:00:52- How do I use Bentonite Clay, peppermint & cacao? I’m assuming ingested.

00:01:59- Will taking food-grade Diatomaceous Earth help detox my body from heavy metals?

00:02:57- I have a Berkey water filter, but a water treatment guy tested it in front of me, and the TDS reading was higher on my Berkey than on tap water. I am so confused!

00:05:50- Have you heard of NBMI... OSR for detoxing of Mercury? My dentist took out my Amalgams and says I should get this, but it’s $800.