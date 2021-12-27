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A WOMAN dares to ask Canada's president---I wonder how much you're being paid to betray Canada
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3100 views • December 27, 2021
CANADA - Woman rebukes Canada's president and says, "yOU ARE not working for Canada, You are working for your globalist partners. I wonder how much you're being paid to betray Canada. What do we do with merchants in Canada, Mr. Trudeau? We used to hang them, hang them for treason. And now you're doing exactly the same thing to us. We know what you're doing."
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