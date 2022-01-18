Pfizers VD: 2 doser COVID-vaccin är värdelöst

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pfizers VD: 2 doser COVID-vaccin är värdelöst
Follow
0
Share
Report
48 views • January 18, 2022
Pfizers VD: 2 doser COVID-vaccin är värdelöst. 3 COVID-vaccin är "OK". Men ta mitt FJÄRDE vaccin i mars 2022. Det kommer funka SVINBRA!!! Lita på mig!!! 🤥🤑💵
Härnäst ska jag genmanipulera dig! Jag ska laga ditt "trasiga DNA". Lita på mig! Jag vet exakt vad jag håller på med! 🤪🤪🤪
Härnäst ska jag genmanipulera dig! Jag ska laga ditt "trasiga DNA". Lita på mig! Jag vet exakt vad jag håller på med! 🤪🤪🤪
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.