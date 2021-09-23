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COVID PLANdemic COMMON SENSE TRUTHS AS PART OF PLANET LOCKDOWN INTERVIEW [2021-09-23] - DR. MARIA HUBER (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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121 views • September 23, 2021
COVID PLANdemic COMMON SENSE TRUTHS AS PART OF PLANET LOCKDOWN INTERVIEW [2021-09-23] - DR. MARIA HUBER (VIDEO)

This brief interview with general practitioner Maria Huber in Austria is a vignette into the personal story of a doctor who is curious to understand what is happening in this whole situation. She describes some of the basic COMMON SENSE TRUTHS concerning the Covid Propaganda and PsyOps as part of the Global Vaxx Depopulation Agenda.

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ADOLF HITLER: THE MAN WHO FOUGHT AGAINST THE NEW WORLD ORDER TAKEOVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QmKcLF4GGv5l/

ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/

NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/

THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/

ADOLF HITLER WARNED HUMANITY BUT WE DIDN'T LISTEN!!! (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a9JBjvxL2MWp/

EUROPA: THE LAST BATTLE [2017] - TOBIAS BRATT (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ytd5eIL05T24/

HITLER'S WAR?: WHAT THE HISTORIANS NEGLECT TO MENTION [2009] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rTaNbHRPy8u9/

6,000,000 LIES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/

QUESTIONING THE HOLOCAUST: WHY WE BELIEVED THE LIE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MFo8qmeyp2QI/

EXPOSES TRUE HISTORY OF WWI, WWII, ADOLF HITLER & JEWS [1961]- BENJAMIN H. FREEDMAN (AUDIO SPEECH)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIcMGFv6WboK/

THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/

THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF THE INCREDIBLY EVIL KHAZARIAN MAFIA [2015] - PRESTON JAMES (AUDIO ARTICLE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/foCOmc8JGC9O/

THE HIDDEN TYRANNY (THE ROSENTHAL DOCUMENT) [1976] - HAROLD WALLACE ROSENTHAL (VIDEO)
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Planet Lockdown Documentary
https://www.planetlockdownfilm.com/

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions."
Keywords
deep stateglobalistsgenocidenew world orderdepopulation agendaplandemicmrna bioweapon
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