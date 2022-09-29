Freedom Farm Academy - An Appreciating Asset

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With Freedom Farm Academy we make it simple for you. We set up the soil, the food forest, the compost, bees, perennials, water catchment, and much more. Do you want to be part of the best solution to food shortages and make money? Freedom Farm Academy is the answer to so many of the world's problems.