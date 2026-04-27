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4/26/2026
1 Corinthians 10:1-13 Learning From Our Mistakes
Intro How many heard that term. Learning from our mistakes. If learning from our mistakes worked I would be a super genius by now. The Problem is most of us don’t learn from our mistakes but keep repeating them over and over again until finally we Call upon Jesus Christ to save us. Paul talks about Israel’s advantages that made them arrogant and caused them to fall.