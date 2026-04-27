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Learning From Our Mistakes
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
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4/26/2026

1 Corinthians 10:1-13  Learning From Our Mistakes

Intro  How many heard that term.  Learning from our mistakes.  If learning from our mistakes worked I would be a super genius by now.  The Problem is most of us don’t learn from our mistakes but keep repeating them over and over again until finally we Call upon Jesus Christ to save us.  Paul talks about Israel’s advantages that made them arrogant and caused them to fall.

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biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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