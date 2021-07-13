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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1665 - John Clements - 1st report on the crime
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0 view • July 13, 2021
John was walking to the mailbox outside his home on his birthday, when Wilcoxson shot him, before fleeing without taking anything. Wilcoxson had previously made threatening and disparaging comments about white people on his facebook page. John’s wife, who has Alzheimer's disease and was being cared for by John, had to be moved into an assisted living facility, as she is unable to care for herself.
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