Irrational Israel unfazed by nuclear war risks - Chinese scholar, Jiang Xueqin tells Tucker Carlson - clip

Totally irrational Israel unfazed by nuclear war risks – Chinese scholar

Israel has been “overtaken by eschatological fever,” Chinese academic Jiang Xueqin tells Tucker Carlson.

That explains why it “no longer behaves rationally.”

💬 “If you look at videos coming out of Israel, there are rabbis going around saying that 'this war in the Middle East, even though it's destroying Tel Aviv, it's good for us because this will lead to the coming of our Messiah,'” says the scholar.

He adds that for them, secular temporal matters are not of primary importance, and “If nuclear bombs go flying, it doesn't really matter.”

Adding, new post:

Ghalibaf declares 'new phase' of Iranian strikes

"If the Israeli regime cannot intercept the missiles in the highly protected Dimona area, operationally it is a sign of entering a new phase of the battle: Israel's skies are defenseless," Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf wrote on X.

📌 Satellite footage shows that the Iranian missile landed just 12 km (7.45 miles) away from the Dimona nuclear facility.



