Are the 4 BEASTS in Revelation the same as Ezekiel #FourBeasts #Revelation #lion #calf #man #eagle
Book of Revelation Commentary
Book of Revelation Commentary
5 months ago

We compare the four beasts in Revelation 4 with those in Ezekiel 1. Both have lion, calf, man, and eagle faces, but there are key differences:


    Revelation 4: The beasts have six wings and are stationary, worshipping God around His throne.

    Ezekiel 1: The creatures have four wings and move in unison, following the Spirit of God.


Join us as we explore these differences and their significance. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more insights!


For more information refer to https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/

bible studybible prophecyend timesrevelationezekielbook of revelationprophetic visionsbook of ezekielfour living creatureschristian bibleapocalyptic visionsbible comparisonbiblical beastssix wingsfour facesprophecy explainedbiblical symbols
