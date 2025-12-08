Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 8 December 2025

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 The Sever Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation. Russian troops hit formations of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, and one assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Varachino, Yunakovka, Kondratovka, and Alekseyevka (Sumy region).

🔥 In Kharkov direction, Russian troops launched attacks on units of one mechanised brigade and one motorised infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Stary Saltov, Staritsa, Vilcha, and Liman (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses were more than 205 troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, one SAM system, one French-made 155-mm TRF1 artillery gun, 19 motor vehicles, two counter-battery radar stations as well as three ammunition and materiel depots.

🪖 The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and continued to neutralise AFU formations encircled on the left bank of the Oskol River.

💥 In addition, Russian troops delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one National Guard brigade close to Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, Podoly (Kharkov region), Brusovka, Aleksandrovka, Yarovaya, and Drobyshevo (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy losses were up to 210 troops, one tank, and three armoured fighting vehicles including one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured vehicle. In addition, 13 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, including one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one electronic warfare station, and nine ammunition depots were neutralised.

🚩 As a result of active and resolute actions, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Chervonoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian troops inflicted fire damage on three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, and one territorial defence brigade near Stepanovka, Seversk, Platonovka, Berestok, Zvanovka, Petrovskoye, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses were more than 145 troops, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, including 2 US-made HMMWV armoured vehicles, 12 pickup trucks, two artillery guns, one electronic warfare station, & 5 ammo & materiel depots.

📍 The Tsentr Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions. In Dimitrov (DPR), assault detachments of the 51st Army continued to eliminate encircled enemy formations in the Vostochny district and the Zapadny district.

💥 Russian troops delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two National Guard brigades, and one territorial defence brigade close to Sergeyevka, Volnoye, Grishino, Rodinskoye, Udachnoye, Toretskoye, Belitskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novopavlovka (Dnepropetrovsk reg).

▪️ The enemy losses were up to 425 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 5 motor vehicles, one artillery gun, and one electronic warfare station.

📍 Vostok Group of Forces continued to advance into the depths of enemy defences. Russian troops hit formations of one mechanised brigade, two assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one territorial defence brigade near Andreyevka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Gulyaipole, Rizdvyanka, Dobropolye, Ternovatoye, and Priluki (Zaporozhye reg).

▪️ The enemy losses were over 250 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, and one materiel depot.

🚩 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces liberated Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Russian troops launched attacks on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, and one coastal defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Konstantinovka, Orekhov, Lukyanovskoye, Razumovka (Zaporozhye region), and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).

▪️ The enemy losses were up to 40 AFU troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations, one artillery gun, and one fuel depot.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation inflicted fire damage on power and transport infrastructure that supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine pre-flight and launch training areas of long-range UAVs, temporary deployment areas of the AFU and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas.

🎯 Air defence units shot down 171 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy lost:

▫️ 668 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 101,131 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 639 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 26,445 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,627 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 31,788 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 48,590 units of support military vehicles.