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Mandates & Lockdowns World Protests - David Martin - Border and Crime. Part 2 of 2 - to 50 minutes in show wrap
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64 views • November 17, 2021
Straight Shooting News 11 16 2021; brought to you by FWG Broadcasting
PART II - Border
Main show continues ... see Part 1.
19:00 - David Martin clip - There is no coronavirus ...
32:00 - world protests,
44:00 - protests in Wellington New Zealand w/ Bikies and Haka
49:00 - show wraps up.
Conversation with Sully (Rob, "zoom user") concludes, with several legal, constitutional observations, and some local chat about the past.
(continuing from part 1)
Tucker video - The Border Crisis / MS-13, Convicted Sexual Predators
Kids being recruited in the U.S. by Cartels to Smuggle drugs and guns.
https://www.foxnews.com/world/chinese-cartels-mexico-us-drug-crisis
Cartels are operating on the U.S. side of the Border. Mutilations! Rape, torture, executions. Sara Carter: https://video.foxnews.com/v/6281557854001#sp=show-clips
Photos from Border: https://hemantekkahotandviral.com/index.php/2021/11/12/texas-cops-reveal-that-cartels-are-committing-murders-on-us-side-of-border/
facebook video; Desantis on Bongino Unfiltered
Dr. Martin – laying out the FELONIES involved with the admissions in 2016 and proof of the COVID BIO-WEAPON.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/42OgGlIY04yn/
The World is Awakened to what Dr. Martin and many, many, more are attempting to try and do Watch Protests World Wide - Videos
Protests World Wide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oh2h1-MKScw
https://youtu.be/G97GTvQvGLs
https://youtu.be/uQHwlyNhvjM
https://youtu.be/fZ5lwjoGk6M
https://youtu.be/qD6nmWjtrVs
https://youtu.be/VpzYuc0CrSQ
https://youtu.be/TR30zSWzIAw
Highlighting the Bikers in New Zealand protesting against Tyranny, with a haka to finish off the protests. https://youtu.be/oh2h1-MKScw
Lastly, on the border – Senator Mike Lee to Mayorkas: “fix it or step down”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BIHlJhTTxc
Go to Part 2 ...
And on Tuesdays, join us:
Usually 09:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
See schedule and Join Show at https://www.freedomwatchersgroups.com/
Or Join show directly by clicking on
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87505418555
PART II - Border
Main show continues ... see Part 1.
19:00 - David Martin clip - There is no coronavirus ...
32:00 - world protests,
44:00 - protests in Wellington New Zealand w/ Bikies and Haka
49:00 - show wraps up.
Conversation with Sully (Rob, "zoom user") concludes, with several legal, constitutional observations, and some local chat about the past.
(continuing from part 1)
Tucker video - The Border Crisis / MS-13, Convicted Sexual Predators
Kids being recruited in the U.S. by Cartels to Smuggle drugs and guns.
https://www.foxnews.com/world/chinese-cartels-mexico-us-drug-crisis
Cartels are operating on the U.S. side of the Border. Mutilations! Rape, torture, executions. Sara Carter: https://video.foxnews.com/v/6281557854001#sp=show-clips
Photos from Border: https://hemantekkahotandviral.com/index.php/2021/11/12/texas-cops-reveal-that-cartels-are-committing-murders-on-us-side-of-border/
facebook video; Desantis on Bongino Unfiltered
Dr. Martin – laying out the FELONIES involved with the admissions in 2016 and proof of the COVID BIO-WEAPON.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/42OgGlIY04yn/
The World is Awakened to what Dr. Martin and many, many, more are attempting to try and do Watch Protests World Wide - Videos
Protests World Wide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oh2h1-MKScw
https://youtu.be/G97GTvQvGLs
https://youtu.be/uQHwlyNhvjM
https://youtu.be/fZ5lwjoGk6M
https://youtu.be/qD6nmWjtrVs
https://youtu.be/VpzYuc0CrSQ
https://youtu.be/TR30zSWzIAw
Highlighting the Bikers in New Zealand protesting against Tyranny, with a haka to finish off the protests. https://youtu.be/oh2h1-MKScw
Lastly, on the border – Senator Mike Lee to Mayorkas: “fix it or step down”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BIHlJhTTxc
Go to Part 2 ...
And on Tuesdays, join us:
Usually 09:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
See schedule and Join Show at https://www.freedomwatchersgroups.com/
Or Join show directly by clicking on
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87505418555
Keywords
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