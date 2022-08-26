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Mark Zuckerberg: Says The FBI Asked Facebook to Censor The Hunter Biden Laptop Before the US Presidential Election
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137 views • August 26, 2022

Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story on a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation.

Appearing on Thursday's installment of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Zuckerberg was asked about Facebook's suppression of the New York Post's reporting that shed light on the shady foreign business dealings of the son of then-candidate Joe Biden.

Zuckerberg began by stressing how Facebook took a "different path" than Twitter, which completely censored the Post's reporting while Facebook limited its reach on the platform.

"Basically, the background here is the FBI, I think, basically came to us- some folks on our team and was like, 'Hey, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert… We thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that, basically, there's about to be some kind of dump of that's similar to that. So just be vigilant,'" Zuckerberg told host Joe Rogan

Keywords
censorshipbig techmark zuckerbergjoe roganhunter biden laptoptech oligarchs
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