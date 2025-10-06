JESUS: LIKE UNTO MOSES ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-OCT 6 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Search the Scriptures for They Speak of Jesus: Who He Is, What He Accomplished, His Ministry, His Coming Kingdom, and His Glorification. Moses Prophesied That the Lord Would Raise Up a Prophet Like Unto Himself, and In Several Significant Ways Christ Was Like Unto Moses. In conclusion: Get Alone and Get to Praying. Earnestly. To Our Lord God Almighty.