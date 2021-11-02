'Rumor in Rome': Biden Had an Accident at the Vatican - #PoopyPantsBiden Now Trending on Twitter

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I know we joke often about this, but this is the actual rumor going around Rome now."
https://twitter.com/mrst106/status/1454389989521907716
https://theparadise.ng/the-rumor-in-rome-is-that-biden-pooped-his-pants-when-he-met-the-pope/
#PoopyPantsBiden trends after President's 'bathroom accident' amid meeting with Pope
https://meaww.com/poopy-pants-biden-trends-after-presidents-bathroom-accident-amid-meeting-pope
Mirrored - Truth Videos 1984