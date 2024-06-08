6th Generation Warfare: The Story of the Millennium

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this monocast, Scott discusses whether what we are experiencing is a result of the Law of Entropy or by design.
Links for this episode:
Second Law of Thermodynamics https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoekFxOizj4
The Temptation of Jesus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mc-x4qKY6Wc
Universal basic income and guaranteed income programs: How they work https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvTFQtCNos0
PowerPoint Presentation https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ad7ie78hb6015i30ascib/6th-Generation-Warfare.pptx?rlkey=4scy43zpboadreaw1ukqjzw9z&st=noyr7wqm&dl=0
