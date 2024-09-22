💥Hezbollah used its most powerful MLRS to strike Israel - Fadi-2, part 2

💥🇮🇱 Hezbollah used its most powerful MLRS to strike Israel.

During strikes on Israeli territory, the 220-mm Fadi-1 system was employed, with a firing range of up to 70 kilometers.

In addition, "Hezbollah" used the more powerful Fadi-2 MLRS, capable of launching 302-mm rockets at a distance of up to 100 kilometers.

Via: @ZvezdaNews