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Todellisen Jeesuksen opetuslapsen sydän janoaa rakkautta ja totuutta
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130 views • September 14, 2020
Todellinen Jumalan rakkaus ja totuus yhdistää Herran Jeesuksen opetuslapsia. Korvasyyhy ja lahkohenki erottaa sinut yhteydestään, jos et rakasta korvasyyhyn mukaan lahkohengessä lahkohengen vallassa olevaa ihmistä. Jumala ennallistaa seurakuntansa, missä joukoissa sinä seisot? Oletko rakkauden ja totuuden Hengessä seurakunnan ykseyden puolesta, vai lahkohengessä vastustat Jumalan ennallistamisen työtä?
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