Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gaza - The moment a special force from the Israeli occupation army Stormed Qalqilya this morning and engaged with Resistance Fighters
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
982 Subscribers
74 views
Published 20 hours ago

The moment a special force from the occupation army stormed Qalqilya this morning and was engaged resistance fighters.

Adding:

“Since this morning until this moment, our mujahideen have targeted 5 tanks of the Israeli army and 5 personnel carriers in the eastern Gaza axis with Al-Yassin 105 missiles.

Also our fighters eliminate a number of enemy soldiers from zero distance in the Sheikh Radwan area and they return to their bases safely.”

— Al-Qassam Brigades



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket