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Ep. 361 | Psychological Warfare | The Daily Dose
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70 views • May 11, 2022
Ep. 361 | Psychological Warfare | The Daily Dose
One part of this war is psychological in nature. Much of what is put out for the public to witness is designed to divide and separate us from our neighbors. The dehumanization, the destruction and the lack of logic does not work without first manipulating the psyche.
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One part of this war is psychological in nature. Much of what is put out for the public to witness is designed to divide and separate us from our neighbors. The dehumanization, the destruction and the lack of logic does not work without first manipulating the psyche.
If you like what we're doing here at The Redpill Project You Can Now Show Support And Donate Using Give Send Go!
https://givesendgo.com/redpills
JOIN US ON THE Social Redpill - A Private Social Network - www.socialredpill.com
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.
www.redpills.tv/mypillow
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
The Redpill Project.. Find Us and Subscribe!
Web
https://redpills.tv
Telegram
http://t.me/RedpillsTV
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/RedpillProject
CloutHub
https://clouthub.com/redpills
GETTR
https://gettr.com/user/redpill
TikTok
https://tiktok.com/@realjoshreid
Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redpillproje...
DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject
HELP SUPPORT The Repill Project! [Tip Jar]
Bitcoin: 39Wbf3ScFxegBsqXZoNhiZ5N553HhrbYH9
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