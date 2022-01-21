Certified Life Coach Roman Garcia Demonstrates How to Recalibrate Our Thought Patterns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TAKEAWAYS
Being a life coach is similar to being a behavioral analyst for the FBI
Using the thought model will revolutionize the way you view things
Don't fight the war in your mind by yourself - you need coaching
The tools you need to put in place to finish the year mentally strong
🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Roman Garcia Life Coach: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PE-pcQ4Crsc
FBI Behavioral Analyst Career Info: https://www.fbitraining.org/behavioral-analyst/
Thought Model: https://bit.ly/THOUGHTMODEL
Tony Robbins on Robin Williams: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aeerzfwo9p4
Reframe Unhelpful Thoughts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfkhkFwCtxs
🔗 CONNECT WITH ROMAN GARCIA
Website: www.mind-medic.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mind.medic.coaching/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/MINDMEDICYT
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mind_medic_life_coaching?
📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup
📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/
🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour