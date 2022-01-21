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Certified Life Coach Roman Garcia Demonstrates How to Recalibrate Our Thought Patterns
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16 views • January 21, 2022
Former FBI Special Agent Roman Garcia faced many dangerous situations as a first responder for nearly thirty years, yet this paled in comparison to the hell on earth he encountered daily in his personal life. Roman felt imprisoned with feelings of depression for more than a decade following the loss of his first two children due to parental alienation, followed by a battle for his third and fourth children during a divorce from his emotionally abusive second wife. Thankfully, founder of Mind Medic Life Coaching, Roman developed a tactful way to work through the crippling negativity he endured and now works with others who are suffering. If you are wrestling with feelings of isolation and hopelessness, find peace, empowerment and happiness once again, through Roman’s one-on-one coaching strategies.


TAKEAWAYS

Being a life coach is similar to being a behavioral analyst for the FBI

Using the thought model will revolutionize the way you view things

Don't fight the war in your mind by yourself - you need coaching

The tools you need to put in place to finish the year mentally strong


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Roman Garcia Life Coach: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PE-pcQ4Crsc
FBI Behavioral Analyst Career Info: https://www.fbitraining.org/behavioral-analyst/
Thought Model: https://bit.ly/THOUGHTMODEL
Tony Robbins on Robin Williams: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aeerzfwo9p4
Reframe Unhelpful Thoughts: ​​https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfkhkFwCtxs

🔗 CONNECT WITH ROMAN GARCIA
Website: www.mind-medic.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mind.medic.coaching/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/MINDMEDICYT
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mind_medic_life_coaching?

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Keywords
abusefbilife coachdepressionpeacedivorcehappinessisolationhopelessnesscoachingcoachempowermentnegativitythoughtsroman garciatina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showmind medic
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