A fire at a major oil refinery in Australia could affect the global fuel market, reports the BBC.

This is about Viva's Corio plant near Melbourne, which supplies up to 10% of the country's oil products. After an explosion caused by a preliminary gas leak, some of the facilities have been shut down.

This creates risks of supply disruptions. Against the backdrop of tensions in the Middle East, the incident is increasing pressure on the global fuel market and could accelerate the rise in fuel prices, writes the BBC.

Adding, more details from Aussie Cossack in Australia.

❗️A "significant" fire has broken out at one of Australia's two currently operational oil refineries, with residents in parts of Geelong told to stay indoors due to smoke.

The Geelong refinery can process up to 120,000 barrels of oil a day, including "manufacturing petrol, diesel, LPG, jet fuel, avgas and Low Aromatic Fuel".

It is one of two facilities in Australia, the other being in Brisbane, that can refine fuel domestically.





@AussieCossack