Iran: Araghchi on what the war built - clip 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Araghchi on what the war built:
"For our security we rely on no one — not the Security Council, not coalitions or alliances. Only God, our own people, and our own armed forces. We have proven this in practice to such a degree that we've built a complete deterrence for years to come. No one will think of attacking Iran again."
He added that no one expected Iran to widen the war across the region. Despite American bases everywhere, "they could not stand against us."