Our Silence: USA, NGOs, Christians- A Complicit System To Traffic Children
8 views • 6 months ago
Join retired border patrol agent JJ Carroll as he reveals shocking truths about child trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border. In his documentary, "What is Treason- Trafficked!" (available at https://thisistreason.com, Carroll exposes the horrific exploitation of children for sex, organs, and even sacrifice, detailing the roles of cartels, NGOs, and politicians in this grim reality. Despite the potential for exaggerated statistics, Carroll argues that even a tenfold increase in numbers would still be unacceptable.Show more
Two questions we need to ask:
Why are Christians not speaking out?
What is an acceptable number of kids being trafficked before you take action?
