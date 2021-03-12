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The People Are Law Enforcement, Thoushallnotbearfalsewitness, Steal, Lie,
Resistance Chicks
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30 views • March 12, 2021
Follow along: To Anti-Christ: Just Call Me Law Enforcement, Thoushallnotbearfalsewitness, Steal, Lie, Cheating, Dishonesty
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/03/good-evening.html
Good Evening. Just call me law enforcement, no cheating! No dishonesty, no twisting the laws, no corruption.
Orphan Of The American Dream
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYTqBLUKa_c5cHlIb1T83sQ
Rogue Food Conference With Mark Baker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5H3-6OzPdzQ&;t=1s
Goal. We have it in us. Jesus is not a liar. I am seeing more people being internally healed! That is where the evil in this country harms Saints the most. Internally, seeing other’s suffer hurts us. Seeing them get better, Helps everyone! Praise God. Rejoice! Jesus came to end suffering!"

God created government to keep society strong healthy and vibrant! When society is healthy, strong and vibrant it is multiplying with people! Everyone farms. Their fields are full and healthy, the fruit tress are weighed down to full of capacity with so much fruit! Each farm raising cows, pigs, chickens, horses multiplying with huge liters. Families multiplying with 10 to 12 children each! Blessed by God with no manmade technology! How does government do this?
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below!
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Back-up channel: Created By Divine Design Masfaith3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmxcyrXF7dlJHvnl0wBWXhw?
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Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Keywords
constitutionholy spiritlaw enforcementten commandments
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